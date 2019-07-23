USA Today Sports

Four-star LB Kourt Williams to announce commitment Wednesday

Photo: Gerard Martinez/247Sports

Four-star LB Kourt Williams to announce commitment Wednesday

Football

Four-star LB Kourt Williams to announce commitment Wednesday

By July 23, 2019

By: |

Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M.

On Wednesday, these schools will know which one of them is getting the commitment of four-star outside linebacker Kourt Williams, a star defensive player on the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) powerhouse.

RELATED: Ohio State 4-star target Kourt Williams to announce college choice Wednesday

Williams had 74 tackles and two sacks for Bosco last year, a team that went 13-1 and was among the top in the nation throughout. The only loss was to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), the team that ended up winning the National Championship.

With Williams at the core of their defense, the Braves hope to put up another national contender this season.

Williams is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 outside linebacker in the country and No. 13 player in California.

, , , , , , , , , Football, News, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/kourt-williams-to-commit-wednesday?utm_source=smg&utm_medium=wasabi&utm_content
Four-star LB Kourt Williams to announce commitment Wednesday
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.