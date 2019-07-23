Four-star LB Kourt Williams to announce commitment Wednesday

Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M.

On Wednesday, these schools will know which one of them is getting the commitment of four-star outside linebacker Kourt Williams, a star defensive player on the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) powerhouse.

Williams had 74 tackles and two sacks for Bosco last year, a team that went 13-1 and was among the top in the nation throughout. The only loss was to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), the team that ended up winning the National Championship.

With Williams at the core of their defense, the Braves hope to put up another national contender this season.

Williams is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 outside linebacker in the country and No. 13 player in California.