Kris Jenkins, son of ex-NFL player, commits to Michigan

The son of a former NFL standout will look to make a name for himself at Michigan.

Kris Jenkins, a 3-star defensive lineman from Maryland, announced his decision to commit to Michigan’s 2020 class on Wednesday.

Jenkins’ father, also named Kris, was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle (and an Ypsilanti, Michigan native) who played with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. Jenkins’ uncle, Cullen Jenkins, played defensive end for four NFL teams from 2003-16. Cullen Jenkins is a Detroit native.

Kris Jenkins plays at Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland), but his father and brother played prep football at Belleville (Michigan). The 6-foot-4, 239-pounder is the No. 594-ranked prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 18 strong-side defensive end.

Jenkins picked Michigan over offers from Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and a host of others.

I am beyond blessed. I wouldn’t be here without support from God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates. 100% Committed to The University of Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/v9JuqAAtbB — 18 (@KrisJenkinsJr1) July 3, 2019

Michigan’s 2020 class now has 21 commitments, as Jenkins joins 4-star receiver A.J. Henning, 4-star receiver Roman Wilson, 4-star defensive lineman Braiden McGregor, 4-star linebacker Kalel Mullings, 4-star safety Jordan Morant, 4-star running back Blake Corum, 4-star corner Andre Seldon, 4-star offensive lineman Zak Zinter, 4-star linebacker Osman Savage, 4-star quarterback J.D. Johnson, 4-star linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, 3-star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry, 3-star athlete Eamonn Dennis 3-star offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi, 3-star defensive end Aaron Lewis, 3-star linebacker/athlete William Mohan, 3-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler, 3-star tight end Nick Patterson, 3-star offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and 3-star tight end Matthew Hibner.

Running back Gaige Garcia, a 3-star prospect, is expected to compete at Michigan as both a wrestler and a football player.