Another to the Crimson Tide: Alabama lands commitment from 4-star ATH Kristian Story

When they say Roll Tide, they’re apparently referring to being on a roll in recruiting. At least in the offseason.

That’s precisely what Alabama has been on in the past 48 hours, with Nick Saban’s program landing commitments from three different four-star prospects — two from the Class of 2020 and one from 2021 — in less than two days.

The latest to pick Tuscaloosa as his future home is Kristian Story, a four-star quarterback and safety who has been pegged as an athlete recruit. Story is an in-state recruit from Lanett (Ala.) High School and picked the Crimson Tide ahead of Texas A&M, Tennessee, Duke and Florida, among others.

Story had previously been committed to Tennessee, but the pull of opportunity in his home state at the nation’s premier program proved too strong.

“I’m going to have a chance to come in and compete, and if I feel like I don’t want to (play quarterback) anymore or that I feel like it would be better for me to move back to the other side of the ball, then I can do that,” Story told 247Sports.

“They win with Coach (Nick) Saban. The opportunity that the program can give you even after your career. It has everything that you need in a school.”

While he may have initially picked Tennessee, Story and his family have a long bond with Alabama recruiter Charles Kelly, a new Crimson Tide assistant who also recruited the Lanett star when he was at Tennessee. Kelly reportedly also served as a mentor for Story’s father at Jacksonville State, per 247Sports.

Story’s athlete designation may make him seem ticketed for the defensive backfield or possibly even a linebacker spot, but that’s not to rule out a future as a quarterback; per 247Sports, the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder passed for more than 2,400 yards and 40 touchdowns, and rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 16 scores. He also intercepted nine passes on defense.

A top-10 athlete prospect in the nation and top-10 overall recruit from Alabama, Story is yet another solid addition to Alabama’s growing class, one which should again have the Crimson Tide near the top of the national recruiting rankings come April.