Alabama commit Kristian Story breaks Bo Nix's high school touchdown record

With a 49-yard touchdown pass, Kristian Story broke a record set by now-Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

Story set the record Alabama High School Athletic Association on Friday for touchdowns accounted for.

The four-star athlete had six total touchdowns in the Lanett (Alabama) playoff win, throwing four and running for two. He had 302 total passing yards, according to Al.com.

In total, Story now has 166 touchdowns. Nix, an ALL-USA player, finished his career with 161.

Alabama commit Kristian Story sets the all-time Alabama HS touchdown record passing Bo Nix on this play. @kks___4 @ChipSeagle @CoachStory @jb_shuskey pic.twitter.com/nlb0zfMDHu — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 23, 2019

Lanett took down Isabella (Maplesville, Alabama) 41-21 in the third round of the playoffs. Up next is Sweet Water (Alabama) in the Final Four as the Panthers, currently 12-0, work toward the championship.

Story, who also plays defensive back at Lanett, is committed to Alabama. He is ranked the No. 6 athlete and No. 9 player in the state, along with No. 215 in the class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He is expected to play defensive back at the next level, according to Al.com. But after proving himself at quarterback at the high school level, maybe he’ll be able to compete for the starting job in a battle that is expected to include Mac Jones, Taulia Tagovailoa and current five-star Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) quarterback Bryce Young.