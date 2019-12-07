K'Son Mika voted Week 15 Top Star for performance in O'Dea playoff game

In the O’Dea (Seattle) playoff win over Kinnewick on Nov. 30, K’Son Mika stepped into the starting rushing spot.

All he did was become a workhorse, rushing 28 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Fighting Irish to a win.

For his performance, Mika was voted the Super 25 Top Star for Week 15. He received 12.470 votes, good for 29.57% of the total.

FULL TALLY: Super 25 Top Star voting, Week 15

In second place was Malik Cooper, the St. Joseph’s Prep wide receiver-turned quarterback. Cooper completed 21 of 24 passes for 258 yards and had three total touchdowns in the Hawks comeback overtime win.

He had 10,561 votes, 25.05% of the total.

Demeatric Crenshaw of Pickerington (Ohio) Central finished in third place. He had 191 total yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He had 9,223 votes, 21.87% of the vote.