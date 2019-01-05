USC lands commitment from five-star WR Kyle Ford at All-American Bowl

Kyle Ford, one of the top wide receivers in the nation, is staying home for college.

He committed to USC during the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

“Everyone knows the legacy of wide receivers there,” Ford said on the NBC broadcast.

USC ended the season with a 5-7 record, but the down season did not impact Ford’s decision. With quarter JT Daniels a year older and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury entering, the program could be on the rise.

That’s not to mention the addition of Ford, which improves USC’s recruiting class that came into the day No. 22 in the country and No. 4 in the Pac-12.

Ford is the first five-star to commit to USC in the class.

The Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.) WR, ranked No. 5 at his position by 247 Sports, had 91 receptions and 13 touchdowns with almost 1,500 yards as a junior. He missed all but five games of his senior season with an injury.

The same injury prevented him from playing in the All-American Bowl.

At USC, he will follow the footsteps of Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, a former Trojan.

“That’s one of the guys that I modeled my game after,” Ford said.

Ford might not be the final USC commit of the day. The Trojans are still in the top group for a handful of remaining players, including fellow five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy.