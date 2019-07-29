USA Today Sports

16-year-old Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf wins Fortnite World Cup and $3 million

Photo: Eric Ananmalay/Getty Images

By July 29, 2019

Not a bad payday, especially for a teenager.

Kyle Giersdorf, who is best known as “Bugha” in the gaming world, took home $3 million for winning the Fortnite World Cup. The 16-year-old beat out the 40 million players who entered the online competition, which was whittled down to 100 participants who went at it Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Giersdorf led the finale wire to wire, and it was considered a dominant victory.

Epic Games, the parent company behind Fornite, had already doled out $10 million in cash during the first round, with another $30 million going to the game’s top players during the weekend. Other events at the tournament included a Pro-Am and duos play.

