2014 ALL-USA POY Kyler Murray declares for NFL Draft instead of joining A's

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has made his decision. He plans to pursue a football career.

On Monday, he tweeted that he has declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray, the 2014 ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year, began his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma. A two-sport athlete, he professional potential in baseball and football while in college.

He was drafted No. 9 overall by the Oakland A’s in June and agreed to a deal that included a $4.66 million signing bonus. He returned to Oklahoma for one more year of football.

Murray ended up winning the Heisman Trophy, passing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 scores.

I have declared for the NFL Draft. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) January 14, 2019

On the baseball field last season, Murray had 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases while slashing .296/.398/.556.

Recent reports have suggested that Murray was leaning toward entering the NFL Draft and getting out of his MLB contract. He would pay back the A’s for his signing bonus if he signs with an NFL team and forgoes baseball.

The A’s sent a group, including GM Billy Beane, to meet with Murray about remaining with Oakland, according to Bob Nightengale. It did not sway him toward the diamond, and Murray declared for the draft the next day.

He could still change his mind and join the A’s, according to Nightengale.

As a high school athlete at Allen (Texas), Murray threw for more than 10,000 yards and rushed for more than 4,000 in his career. He led his team to three straight championships.

According to MaxPreps, he played in 57 baseball games and hit three home runs with 16 RBIs while batting .296.