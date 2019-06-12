VIDEO: Kyrie Irving watches 5th grade phenom Magic Mel Thomas as free agency looms

With the start to NBA free agency less than three weeks away, free agent point guard to be Kyrie Irving has been spending time around New York and New Jersey, where he grew up. You might think he’d be spending all his time weighing different NBA teams and their potential fit with his skill set.

You’d be wrong.

Instead, Irving has been living it up. He took in the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr. fight at Madison Square Garden. He allegedly visited Manhattan’s legendary 40/40 club at the same time that members of the Brooklyn Nets were there.

Then, on another recent day, he tagged around with fifth grade hoops phenom Magic Mel Thomas.

KYRIE popped out to see MAGIC MEL 💫 @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/q0BYIg8M5y — Overtime (@overtime) June 12, 2019

You can see the two interact in the video above. Suffice to say, Thomas was motivated by the celebrity wattage, turning in another impressive performance highlighted by slick assists, impressive moves in the lane and no small amount of opportunity.

Still, Thomas was impressive, the fans were raucous and Irving was just another intrigued onlooker, just as everyone else will be to him starting July 1.