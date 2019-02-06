La. 4-star Ishmael Sopsher commits and signs Alabama

It can be hard for an up and coming football recruit from the state of Louisiana to reject the charms of the home state LSU Tigers. Just ask elite four-star Amite (La.) High School recruit Ishmael Sopsher. He did it, but it clearly wasn’t easy.

Sopsher, one of the nation’s top-five defensive tackle prospects, has been a priority target for LSU and a handful of other SEC powers for some time. The 6-foot-3, 334-pounder eventually narrowed his choice down to LSU and Alabama, with Oregon lurking along the periphery, then finally coming to a decision on Tuesday evening.

While Sopsher’s decision may have surprised some, his speech leading up to the commitment presaged his choice. He made clear that some might not agree with his decision, but that the choice was uniformly him.

“I think Nick Saban is a great person, and my biggest priority was going to a great school where I was comfortable and where I could be coached to try and reach the next level.”

Sopsher’s decision also had a unique twist: Alabama will in fact get two Sopshers for the price of one. As he donned a Crimson Tide visor, Sopsher also handed an Alabama visor to his brother, junior college defensive end Rodney Sopsher, who will now also attend Alabama.