Arizona football coach reinstated after resigning following accusations of running up score

Three days after stepping down when La Joya (Avondale, Arizona) Community administrators accused him of running up the score, Devin Dourisseau said in a text message that he has been reinstated as head football coach.

The Tolleson Union district later confirmed his reinstatement.

“Per La Joya’s Principal, Stacie Almaraz, Coach Dourisseau will be coaching this Friday.,” Joseph Ortiz, Tolleson Union High School District spokesman said in an email. “Furthermore, we want to clarify that Principal Almaraz never asked Coach Dourisseau to resign. Neither the District nor the school has further comment regarding this issue now that Coach Dourisseau’s letter has been shared.”

La Joya plays Surprise Valley Vista on Friday night, coming off a 60-0 win over Glendale Copper Canyon, a game in which Dourisseau said he was threatened to be removed from the sideline for the next game if his team scored another point in the second half.

After meeting with the principal and athletic director on Monday morning, Dourisseau said he stepped down.

On Tuesday afternoon, a meeting was held with all of the other coaches, who asked for Dourisseau to return to lead the 3-2 team that is hopeful of a state playoff spot.

Dourisseau texted Thursday morning to The Republic, “I have submitted a letter to my district regarding reinstatement.”

A copy of Dourisseau’s letter to the district has been included below: