Arizona football coach reinstated after resigning following accusations of running up score

Three days after stepping down when La Joya (Avondale, Arizona) Community administrators accused him of running up the score, Devin Dourisseau said in a text message that he has been reinstated as head football coach.
The Tolleson Union district later confirmed his reinstatement.
“Per La Joya’s Principal, Stacie Almaraz, Coach Dourisseau will be coaching this Friday.,” Joseph Ortiz, Tolleson Union High School District spokesman said in an email. “Furthermore, we want to clarify that Principal Almaraz never asked Coach Dourisseau to resign. Neither the District nor the school has further comment regarding this issue now that Coach Dourisseau’s letter has been shared.”
La Joya plays Surprise Valley Vista on Friday night, coming off a 60-0 win over Glendale Copper Canyon, a game in which Dourisseau said he was threatened to be removed from the sideline for the next game if his team scored another point in the second half.
After meeting with the principal and athletic director on Monday morning, Dourisseau said he stepped down.
On Tuesday afternoon, a meeting was held with all of the other coaches, who asked for Dourisseau to return to lead the 3-2 team that is hopeful of a state playoff spot.
Dourisseau texted Thursday morning to The Republic, “I have submitted a letter to my district regarding reinstatement.”
A copy of Dourisseau’s letter to the district has been included below:
To Whom It May Concern:
My name is Devin Dourisseau. On Monday, September 30th, I made an emotional decision to resign as the Head Varsity Football Coach at La Joya Community High School. The decision came after a meeting with administration where we were unable to agree to disagree. As a result of my decision, an entire media and social media fiasco has erupted which was never my intention. I am a man of strong scruples and conviction, which aided my decision. My resignation however, has had the unintended purpose of hurting people. The La Joya administration, staff, community, students and mostly the players have been negatively impacted by my decision, which I truly did not want.
I now would like to right any wrongs that my decision has caused. I would respectfully ask to rescind my resignation so I can make this right with all parties involved. The local and national attention has caused a black cloud to linger over our school, the football program, and our district. It has also caused our campus to be divided.
If I am afforded the opportunity to continue coaching, I will put a considerable amount of effort into bringing back that positive light that has made our district shine through the years. I will also make sure to speak highly of everyone involved in an attempt to quell any negativity that has been shed on our school and district. My main concern is the well-being of our staff, students, community and athletes. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at any time.
Sincerely,
Devin Dourisseau