La. junior high coach arrested for kidnapping, domestic assault

A now-former Natchitoches (La.) Central Junior High School coach has been charged with kidnapping and domestic assault in connection with an incident that occurred a day after Christmas.

As reported by Louisiana NBC affiliate KTAL, 32-year-old Brian Young, a coach and teacher at Natchitoches Central Junior High, was arrested for allegedly abducting a woman outside her place of business. A call was put in to local authorities on the evening of December 26 after the empty car of a woman who had not shown up for work was identified in a parking lot.

From there, authorities used the victim’s cell phone information to track her to the junior high school, where they were able to free the woman and later discovered she was allegedly being held against her will by Young.

The coach was apprehended and arrested, then brought to the DeSoto Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of both kidnapping and domestic violence.

According to KTAL, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.