La Lumiere (Ind.) and McEachern (Ga.) remain on top, Mountain Brook (Ala.) in top 10 in new Super 25

La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) held firm on its No. 1 spot with a dominant 73-50 win over then No. 3 DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.) at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 7

No. 2 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) knocked off three Super 25 teams including then No. 17 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Air, Kan.) to claim the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions title. Indians point guard Sharife Cooper, who is ranked No. 3 overall in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, was stellar during their big week, claiming MVP of the Pass Pro TOC and dropping 27 points and four assists in a win over then-No. 20 Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) at the Hoophall Classic.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Montverde (Fla.) Academy and Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) round out this week’s top five.

Mountain Brook (Ala.) and South Central (Winterville, N.C.) had the biggest jumps moving up eight spots to No. 10 and No. 11, respectively.

Newcomers include Curie (Chicago), Denton Guyer (Texas) and Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.).

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY