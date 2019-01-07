La Lumiere (Ind.) remains on top, three new additions in new Super 25

La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.), the top-ranked team in the Super 25, separated itself at the Cancer Research Classic (Wheeling, W.Va.), handling then-No. 4 Montverde (Fla.) Academy 64-51.

It was the Lakers’ second win over the defending national champions in three weeks.

RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 5

Wendell Green took home MVP honors of the CRC, posting eight points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals in the win.

Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School and South Central High School (Winterville, N.C.) all won out last week and jumped up three spots apiece (18, 19, 20) this week.

There were three new additions to the Super 25: No. 21 Nicolet High School (Milwaukee, Wisc.), No. 22 Long Island Lutheran High School (Brookville, N.Y.) and No. 23 Cox Mill High School (Concord, N.C.) is back after dropping out last week.

Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) dropped from No. 20 to No. 25 after falling to Tennessee Prep at the Mustang Madness event.