La Lumiere, Montverde with statement wins, McEachern closes regular season undefeated in this week's Super 25

As the regular season winds down, it’s clear that elite teams are starting to shift their focus to GEICO Nationals.

Full Rankings: Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

There were two statement wins in the top five last week, first No. 1 La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) rolled then-No. 11 Sunrise Christian School (Bel Aire, Kan.) 74-52 then No. 4 Montverde (Fla.) Academy thumped then-No. 5 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) 76-51.

Imhotep Charter School (Philadelphia) suffered its fifth loss of the season and took a big dip in this week’s rankings (No. 7 to No. 25) as a result.

Rancho Christian School (Temecula, Calif.) ascended from No. 25 to No. 16 after a big win over then No. 10 Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.).