La. QB, basketball star charged with obstruction of justice in murder case

A Louisiana football quarterback and basketball star has been charged in connection with the murder of a fellow teenager, alongside three other peers.

As reported by Louisiana CBS affiliate KNOE, Oak Grove (La.) High School quarterback Kameron Holloway, who is also a combo guard for the school’s basketball team, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in the alleged murder of Chandler Erskine, a fellow teen at Oak Grove.

Holloway and a 17-year-old teammate whose identity could not be revealed were both arrested in connection with the case against three other teenagers: James Turner, Westly Freeman, and LeJominek Woodruff. The trio are charged with shooting Erskine and another victim at the Oak Grove rodeo; Erskine died on the scene and the other victim was airlifted to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Erskine was an honor student at the school before his death, which has sent the Oak Grove community into a cycle of grief. The school held a memorial service late last week to remember Erskine just as the additional charges against Holloway and his teammate came down.