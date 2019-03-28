Lake Travis jumps to No. 2, six new teams enter Super 25 Baseball Rankings

The top five in the Super 25 baseball rankings looks a little different than it did in the preseason.

Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) moved into the No. 2 spot in the rankings after starting the year 18-0.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Baseball Rankings

Doral Academy (Fla.), which was unranked in the preseason, is now the third overall team after a 12-0 start. Doral Academy and five other teams are new to the rankings this week after not being named to the list in the preseason. Those teams, besides Doral Academy, are New Hanover (Wilmington, N.C.), Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.), Benedictine (Richmond, Va.), Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.), and La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.).

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) has moved down from three to four after starting the year 10-1.

The No. 1 and No. 5 teams have stayed the same. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) remains on top while Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.) remained in the fifth spot with a 0-0 record.