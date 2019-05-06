Lake Travis (Texas) back in top 10, St. Xavier (Louisville) lands at No. 25 in latest Super 25 Baseball Rankings

Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) fell from No. 4 in the Super 25 Rankings to No. 11 in the rankings a week ago, but it didn’t take long for the team to get back into the top 10 — doing so this week.

Lake Travis bounced back from its third loss of the season with two victories in a row. The team claimed the eighth spot in the rankings this time around.

Saint Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) has made the Super 25 ranks this week at No. 25. Defeating a team like Trinity (St. Matthews, Ky.) will do that. Saint Xavier dispatched Trinity, a team that was ranked third in Kentucky before the game, according to the The Courier-Journal, 8-2 on May 1.

The top six teams of IMG Academy, Argyle (Argyle, Texas), DeSoto Central (Southaven, Miss.), Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.), Sam Houston (Lake Charles, La.), Colleyville Heritage (Texas) all stayed the same this week.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), now at 26-1 remained in the No. 1 position yet again. The team has been in the No. 1 position every week of the Super 25 Rankings so far.