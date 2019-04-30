Lambert takes No. 1 spot in Week 5 Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Rankings

Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)’s two week run atop the Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Rankings is over.

Entering the No. 1 spot is Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.), who outscored its last three opponents 20-0, including a 10-0 first-round playoff win April 24.

Now 19-0-0, Lambert is in pole position of the Super 25.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Spring Girls Soccer Rankings, Week 5

Leesville Road, which is 17-0-1, is at No. 2.

St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.), moved up to No. 4 from the No. 8 spot with eight wins and just one loss since the last rankings were released.

The previous No. 4 team, Arapahoe has dropped out of the rankings. After starting the season 10-0-1, the Warriors lost three in a row.

RELATED: Super 25 Boys Spring Soccer Rankings

Four new teams entered the rankings, with Novi (Mich.) the highest of the group. At No. 18, the Wildcats are undefeated.

The other new teams are Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.), Kellam (Virgina Beach, Va.) and Kent Denver School (Colo.).

Arapahoe, Grand Blanc (Mich.), Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) and Deep Run (Glen Valley, Va.) dropped out.