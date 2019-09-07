LaMelo Ball gets 12 points, five assists and fouls out in first Illawarra Hawks preseason game

LaMelo Ball suited up for the Illawarra Hawks for the first time in their 23-point win on Saturday night.

The Hawks faced off against an Australian Indigenous All-Star team comprised of ex-NBL players and players from the NBL1, the league below the NBL.

Ball fouled out of the game midway through the fourth quarter after playing 17 minutes.

Ball came off the bench with coach Matt Flinn opting to start Emmett Naar (nine points and six assists) and Aaron Brooks (12 points and three three-pointers) in the backcourt for his teams first preseason game.