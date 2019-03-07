LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels highlight Big Baller Brand All-American game roster

The rosters for the inaugural Big Baller Brand All-American game were revealed on Wednesday and feature a pair of top-20 recruits to highlight the rosters.

Jaden McDaniels of Federal Way (Wash.), ranked No. 6 in the Chosen 25, will join LaMelo Ball, ranked No. 13 by ESPN, will highlight the rosters in the first high school All-Star game put on by Big Baller Brand.