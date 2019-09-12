LaMelo Ball says he added 10 to 15 pounds of muscle during the summer

For all of the physical gifts LaMelo Ball has on the basketball court, his physical stature has never been one considered a positive. Dating back to his time playing alongside brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo, LaMelo has always been visibly the youngest and smallest of the group.

As he has matured, LaMelo has begun to fill out his frame. Still, it’s been a focus of concern from scouts while also being an area Ball himself has looked to improve on.

In the latest episode of “Ball in the Family,” LaMelo and LaVar are shown in the Ball Family Estate “weight room” with both acknowledging the need for LaMelo to add bulk and muscle to his frame.