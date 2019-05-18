LaMelo Ball says he returned to high school to get back on NBA Draft boards

LaMelo Ball became one of the most popular high school basketball players ever when a video of him pulling up from half court went viral in 2017. Since then, he’s been on everyone’s radar. It also helps that his oldest brother, Lonzo Ball, is the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, LaMelo stepped out of the spotlight when he and his older brother, LiAngelo Ball, left school to sign with a professional basketball team in Lithuania. Granted, his stint overseas with brief, but it was long enough for him to fall off of draft boards. The same can be said about his time with his father LaVar Ball’s league, the Junior Basketball Association (JBA).

Luckily, LaMelo returned to high school in 2018 and in a recent interview with SLAM, he said the main reason he went back to school was to get himself on NBA scouts’ radars.

I just felt it was the best choice for me. You know, if you go to the league, they be taking the top flight, ESPN, you know? It’s always those kids. So, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I need to get back on that little draft board and stuff.’ That’s the main reason.

It’s seemingly paid off, as he’s currently ranked 21st in ESPN’s 2019 Top 100, but he could fall off of draft boards again in the near future. While his peers will be playing in the NCAA, LaMelo is expected to play overseas and, historically speaking, NBA teams tend to favor players that have played against elite competition in the states. Is it an outdated way of thinking? Probably, but it’s the reality of the situation.

We’ll see where LaMelo ends up and the effect it will have on his draft stock sooner rather than later.