LaMelo Ball to make Drew League debut with the team No Shnacks

Old school fans of LaMelo Ball and fans of Chino Hills will be treated to a reuniting between Ball and Onyeka Okongwu. The two, once classmates with Chino Hills as freshmen and sophomores, will team up in Ball’s Drew League debut on Saturday on No Shnacks.

In response to the announcement, Dreamers Athletics, who appears to run team “No Shnacks” posted a YouTube video showing a closed-door scrimmage between youngsters and veterans.

LaMelo’s oldest brothers, Lonzo and LiAngelo, appeared in the Summer League in 2016 with the Clozers with the older of the two shining out in his performance.

LaMelo will play Reapers Black Ops at 5 p.m. on Saturday in his debut. No Shnaks won its first game while Reapers Black Ops lost its opener.

This will be the first time fans will have the chance to see LaMelo play since Spire Institute fell in the Grind Session championship final to Bella Vista in early March. Since, Ball has been working with Don MacLean and CAA as well as former Spire head coach Jermaine Jackson.