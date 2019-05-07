USA Today Sports

LaMelo Ball to prepare for 2020 NBA Draft with Don MacLean, CAA

LaMelo Ball to prepare for 2020 NBA Draft with Don MacLean, CAA

LaMelo Ball to prepare for 2020 NBA Draft with Don MacLean, CAA

May 7, 2019

Coming off of a successful senior season at Spire Institute, high school basketball phenom LaMelo Ball has already started preparing for the 2020 NBA Draft.

During a recent episode of “Petros and Money,” former NBA player Don MacLean revealed that he will be helping the youngest Ball brother train for the draft:

The Ball brothers Gelo and Melo came in this week. They are here to work. Gelo is coming off a procedure so he is not on the court but Melo is. He is going to go through the workout with us and be in the NBA next year.

I met with LaVar, Gelo, Melo, and LaVar couldn’t have been better. What he wants for his kids and what the plan is moving forward. It has only been a week, but for a 17 year old kid, the maturity level and the work he has put in this week has shocked me.

MacLean is a representative for Creative Artists Agency, the same agency that Lonzo committed to sign with shortly after parting ways with his former agent Harrison Gaines in April.

MacLean has also mentored some of the brightest young stars in the NBA like Donovan Mitchell and up-and-coming stars like Oregon’s Bol Bol. Now, it looks like MacLean will be adding LaMelo and LiAngelo to that list of impressive players.

