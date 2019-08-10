LaMelo Ball will play versus Glen 'Big Baby' Davis in Drew League basketball game

After a first two months at the Drew League in Los Angeles, LaMelo Ball will face his toughest test yet. On Saturday, Ball’s team No Shnacks will take on former NBA champion Glen “Big Baby Davis” and the Nationwide Blue Devils in the first round of Drew League playoff games, the league announced on Friday.

No Shnacks are the higher-seeded team in the Louis Merritt Division at No. 3, but the No. 5 seed Blue Wide have more experience. Last season, the Blue Devils—then named the Souljas—came second to a team called Redemption. This season, they’ll be looking for redemption of their own and they have the talent to do it, however, they’ll have to go through Ball and his former Chino Hills High School teammate, Eli Scott, first.

Ball has had several 20-plus-point games since making his Drew League debut in June and there’s no reason to believe he can’t do the same on Saturday. But while Ball might be the most talented player of both teams, the Blue Devils’ chemistry might carry them to the second round.

The game between No Shnacks and the Nationwide Blue Devils will tip-off at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.