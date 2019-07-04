LaMelo Ball's Australian team was not invited to play in preseason NBA games

For the third year in a row, Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) will head over to the states to play a slate of NBA preseason games, the league announced on Wednesday. One would assume this year’s schedule would include the Illawarra Hawks because of LaMelo Ball’s international popularity, but surprisingly they’re not.

However, RJ Hampton’s New Zealand Breakers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 9 and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 11. Thunder center Steven Adams was born in Rotorua, New Zealand.

Here’s the full schedule below: