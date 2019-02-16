Lane violation on last-second free throw to tie game ends Arizona high school's season

Cassius Carmichael missed two free throws with 27 seconds left that could have given host Ironwood (Glendale, Ariz.) the lead.

The long, talented guard had another shot at winning it or sending it into overtime after getting back to the line with 1.3 seconds left.

His first shot missed. A lane violation on his second shot, which swished through, wiped out the point. And Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.) held on for a 60-59 5A boys basketball quarterfinal win before an overflow crowd Friday night.

Ironwood guard Dominic Gonzalez was called for the violation, entering the 3-point circle behind Carmichael, as he was delivering the free throw before the ball swished through the net.

“I didn’t know they were going to call it,” Millennium coach Ty Amundsen said.

Ironwood season ends on a lane violation pic.twitter.com/846vmw4QIR — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) February 16, 2019

Ecstasy turned into pure anguish on the Ironwood side after the referee took the point off the scoreboard.

“My heart breaks for Dom,” Ironwood coach Jordan Augustine said. “He makes such an impact for us and him being on the bench for a good portion of the first and third quarters (in foul trouble) hurt a lot.”

Millennium inbounded to its big guy, 6-foot-9 sophomore DaRon Holmes, and the game was over.

Security came onto the floor afterward to make sure the players were safe from the crowd. Students and fans stood almost the entire game, screaming in one of the more electric high school basketball atmospheres this season.

“I’m absolutely shell-shocked,” Augustine said. “I don’t believe in blaming officials for wins or losses. While some of the things that transpired at the end of that game were disappointing, I wish I could have done more to ensure we were never in that spot.”

