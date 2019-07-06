Four-star SG Langston Love transferring to Montverde Academy

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, a powerhouse of the high school basketball world, will be adding an elite incoming junior to next year’s team.

Langston Love, a four-star shooting guard listed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 player in Texas and No. 29 in the nation, tweeted that he is transferring from Steele High School (Cibolo, Texas).

Love blossomed in his second season at Steele. After averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds as a freshman, he put up 23.1 points and 7.8 rebounds in year two, according to MaxPreps.

Additionally, he doubled his assist averages, going from 1.2 as a freshman to 2.5 as a sophomore. His turnover numbers stayed right around the same mark, inching from 1.8 to 2.0 per game as he took on a bigger role.

I want to thank Steele High School for a great experience and a lifetime of memories. I appreciate all of the love and support I received over the last two years. With that said, I am blessed to say I will be attending Montverde Academy next year. 🦅 @MVABasketball pic.twitter.com/XESOMtt4ns — Langston Love (@lhlv4) July 5, 2019

Love helped lead Steele to a 30-9 record and a semifinals appearance.

He was named to MaxPrep’s Sophomore All-American Team.

Now, he’s off to Florida.

Montverde has been one of the most dominant teams in the country over the last couple years. In 2017-18, the Eagles went undefeated behind R.J. Barrett.

Last season, they once again played in the GEICO Nationals and finished No. 4 in the Super 25 with a 22-3 record.

They’re losing more key pieces this offseason, namely Precious Achiuwa, a five-star small forward signed to join Memphis, and Harlond Beverly, a four-star combo guard headed to Miami.

Love, listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, will try to help replace him. He joins a loaded Montverde backcourt that includes Cade Cunningham, a 2020 graduate listed as the No. 5 player in the Chosen 25, four-star 2020 shooting guard Moses Moody and four-star 2022 shooting guard Dariq Whitehead.