Longtime Sacramento-area HS football coach investigated for inappropriate touching

A man who has spent three decades coaching a Sacramento-area high school football team was placed on administrative leave and is accused of inappropriate touching, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Larry Cunha, who has been teaching and coaching at Roseville High School (Calif.) 1988, is accused of touching a minor inappropriately, the outlet reported.

The incident was reported by a parent, according to KCRA. As of Thursday afternoon, charges had not been filed.

KCRA reported there is a police investigation and the district has hired an third-party investigator.

After the police investigation has concluded, the district attorney will decide whether or not to file charges.