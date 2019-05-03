USA Today Sports

Longtime Sacramento-area HS football coach investigated for inappropriate touching

Photo: Google Maps

Longtime Sacramento-area HS football coach investigated for inappropriate touching

Football

Longtime Sacramento-area HS football coach investigated for inappropriate touching

By May 3, 2019

By: |

A man who has spent three decades coaching a Sacramento-area high school football team was placed on administrative leave and is accused of inappropriate touching, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Larry Cunha, who has been teaching and coaching at Roseville High School (Calif.) 1988, is accused of touching a minor inappropriately, the outlet reported.

The incident was reported by a parent, according to KCRA. As of Thursday afternoon, charges had not been filed.

KCRA reported there is a police investigation and the district has hired an third-party investigator.

After the police investigation has concluded, the district attorney will decide whether or not to file charges.

, , , , , , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/larry-cunha-roseville-high-football-under-investigation
Longtime Sacramento-area HS football coach investigated for inappropriate touching
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.