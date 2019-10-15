Las Vegas high school assistant coach arrested, charged with kidnapping, sexual misconduct

A high school assistant coach was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping and sexual misconduct with a student, though little else was known about the charges as of Monday evening.

As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, among other sources, 27-year-old Joshua Youngblood was arrested after an investigation by officials was initiated earlier in October. He held a volunteer position at Shadow Ridge High School (Las Vegas, Nev.) since May 2018, but was terminated on Monday, Columbus Day.

According to the Review-Journal, Youngblood was arrested and charged by Clark County School District police. For now, all await further details about the allegations against him, while he will remain away from the school and others in the district.