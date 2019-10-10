Last high school football team in N.C. county cancels season for lack of players

The final remaining high school football team in Jones County, N.C. has canceled its remaining schedule for a lack of available players, according to a report from WRAL’s HighSchoolOT.com.

The Jones Senior High School football season is officially over, according to HighSchoolOT’s report, which cited North Carolina sports voice Bryan Hanks in announcing Jones County had called off the remainder of its schedule.

The season-ending forfeits — against Riverside-Martin, at Pamlico, at Tarboro, at home against Southside, and at South Creek — will drop the team’s final official record to 0-11, a disappointing winless campaign made harder by its finish with too many players injured to go on.

Perhaps more significantly, Jones Senior was the final remaining football program still competing in Jones County. Its premature conclusion makes the East Carolina county one of two in the state that is now completely devoid of football.

It’s unknown if that will continue in 2020, but for now Jones County players and fans are left to wonder just what could have been.