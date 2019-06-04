Lathan Ransom, a top 2020 safety, announces top five

One of the best players out of Arizona’s 2020 class has announced his top five schools.

Lathan Ransom, a four-star safety out of Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the schools he is considering are LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas.

Ransom is the No. 5 safety in the country, No. 5-ranked player in Arizona’s 2020 class and the No. 72 player on 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He has helped Salpointe be one of the best teams in the state over the last two years, going a combined 25-3 and making the championship both times but falling to powerhouse Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona), who has won six titles in a row.

As a junior, Ransom had 82 tackles, six interceptions and eight passes defended, according to MaxPreps.

Two of the schools on his list, Ohio State and Texas, are also high up on the list of Bijan Robinson, a five-star teammate of Ransom,according to 247Sports.

But the Salpointe stars aren’t the only Arizona football players who have been attracted to schools in Latham’s top five. Four of these programs have seen success in the 2019 and 2020 recruiting cycles.

B L E S S E D 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dyLrFSNSjo — L8 (@L8thanRansom) June 4, 2019

Two of the four four-star players in the state signed with Texas last year, including Gatorade National Player of the Year Jake Smith, and five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler chose Oklahoma.

Jack Miller, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2020 class, has been a longtime commit to Ohio State. Tosh Baker committed to Notre Dame last month.

The No. 1 player in Arizona’s class, cornerback Kelee Ringo, said Monday he will release his list of top schools soon. 247Sports says he is high on Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma.