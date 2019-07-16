Four-star safety Lathan Ransom commits to Ohio State Buckeyes

Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) safety Lathan Ransom, a four-star football recruit, announced through a video on social media Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to Ohio State.

Ransom, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, is considered the top 2020 safety in the West. He will be joining Scottsdale Chaparral senior quarterback Jack Miller to Columbus next year. Miller, rated among the top quarterbacks in the country who reached the Elite 11 in Texas, committed to the Buckeyes before his junior season.

There is a chance that Ohio State could ultimately wind up with the Big Four out of the 2020 class in Arizona if Ransom’s teammate, running back Bijan Robinson, and Scottsdale Saguaro cornerback Kelee Ringo end up committing to Ohio State.

Robinson said he is choosing between Ohio State and Texas will announce his commitment on Aug. 2.

Ringo, considered a top-two cornerback in the nation by 247Sports Composite, has Ohio State among his top schools.

On June 4, Ransom narrowed his college list to five: Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma.

He visited Notre Dame, Texas and Ohio State in that order in June.

Ransom, who made The Arizona Republic’s All-Arizona team as a junior, had 82 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and eight pass deflections last season when the Lancers went 13-1, losing their only game to Saguaro in the 4A final.

Salpointe coach Dennis Bene sees Ransom making a huge impact in college.

“He is just a terrific combination of size and athleticism,” Bene said. “But as important are his attitude and work ethic. The great ones are unrelenting in their pursuit.

“Simply put, Lathan possesses those qualities. Ohio State is getting an absolute gem. Truly one of the best in America.”