More weigh in on significance of Laura Barry coaching N.C. high school boys basketball team

A woman has been hired to coach a major boys high school basketball program in North Carolina. Now some are looking to her to see if there’s a broader future for women leading boys teams.

As updated by the Charlotte Observer, and previously reported right here, Laura Barry has been named as the new boys basketball coach at Wautaga (W. Va.) High School. Barry has served as the head girls basketball coach at the school for the past three seasons and will continue in that role while also taking over the boys program.

According to the Observer, Barry is just the second known woman to lead a boys basketball program in the state. Sheila Bolles led the Hoggard High School (Wilmington, N.C.) boys basketball team for nine years in the late 90s and early 2000s before becoming an athletic director.

For Barry, the forthcoming challenge is daunting, but also exciting and attainable with the right support structure.