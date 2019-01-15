Los Angeles USD athletics canceled as teachers' strike begins

As teachers and faculty members at Los Angeles Unified School District campuses started their strike Monday, after-school programs and extracurriculars were canceled.

This includes athletics.

Practices are not allowed and games have been called off for winter sports, according to the Los Angeles Times. Players must train and work out on their own.

Among the games that will likely be affected — by either lack of practice time or, if the strike goes on long enough, a postponement or cancellation of the game itself — is the high-profile basketball matchup between Fairfax (17-1) and Westchester (18-1).

Both teams are in the top five of the Los Angeles Times’ Southland rankings, and are among the best in the western region of the country.

That game is scheduled for Friday.

It’s unclear how long the strike will last. The last strike in the LAUSD, in 1989, lasted about nine days.

The CIF LA City Section is encouraging teams whose games were canceled to reschedule, sports information director Dick Dornan said to Connor Morrissette of Fox Sports West.

“If both schools cannot agree to a game or a date, it would be considered a no-contest,” Dornan said.

In doing so, the teams would have one game fewer on the schedule than others when it comes to playoff seeding. At that point, it would be up to the seeding committee to determine the placement of those teams, Dornan said.

Basketball and soccer playoffs begin Feb. 22 and 23. While it’s unlikely the strike would last that long, if too many games are canceled, it could impact the schools’ ability to reschedule games and complete their season schedules.

Additionally, if any tournaments or showcases are canceled, it will be even more difficult to schedule non-league games because inter-league opponents take priority, Dornan said.

Teams are not allowed to reschedule non-league matchups instead of league games.

“If it’s a week, I think making up games are very doable,” Dornan said. “If it extends two weeks, three weeks, now we will have a lot of incomplete league schedules.”

He added that the more-pressing issues are girls water polo and wrestling. Playoffs for those sports begin Feb. 15.

The date of the championship game will not be changed for any sport, Dornan said. Instead, playoff schedules may be altered and condensed.