With LAUSD strike looming, sporting events would be postponed

The Los Angeles Unified School District, home to more than 1,000 schools and 60,000 employees, is on the brink of a strike.

After negotiations for a new contract agreement over the last 20 months proved unfruitful, the teachers’ union United Teachers Los Angeles set Thursday as the day in which teachers would strike, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

With the looming threat comes the potential of high school sporting events being canceled or postponed.

On Tuesday, the LAUSD sent a memo to principals stating that all games would be postponed and practices canceled if there is a strike, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Official practices would not be allowed to take place in a different location, though players could organize their own.

The basketball and soccer championships need to be completed by Feb. 23 for teams to qualify for state tournaments, according to the outlet. If the strike lasts long enough to affect this, the City Section will try to change the playoff schedules.

This does not include independent charter schools, according to the Los Angeles Times. Play would be allowed between those schools because teachers sign separate contracts.

There are currently no schools in the LAUSD in the boys or girls basketball Super 25.

The district and UTLA are scheduled to meet Wednesday morning, according to the LA Times.