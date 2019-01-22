LAUSD sports expected to resume as tentative deal reached to end strike

A tentative deal has been reached to end the strike in the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The agreement, announced Tuesday morning, came after a “21-hour marathon that wrapped up just before sunrise,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti told the Times.

Teachers are expected to return to work on Wednesday. As a result, sports teams will be allowed to practice and play games.

Players were allowed to practice and hold workouts on their own during the strike, but formal ones with coaches were prohibited. LAUSD director of athletics Trent Cornelius told the Times that coaches can lead practices when teachers return to class.

The boys basketball regular season ends Feb. 1 and playoff seedings are decided the next day.

Teams can attempt to reschedule games. Fairfax (Los Angeles) vs. Westchester (Los Angeles), a high-profile basketball matchup that will likely determine the top seed in the City Section Open Division, has already been rescheduled for Jan. 31, according to Eric Sondheimer of the L.A. Times.

But with the requirement to hold at least one practice prior to the recommencement of games, it’s unlikely many games will be able to be rescheduled.

Teams still have previously scheduled games during the upcoming week.

If a matchup cannot be made up, it would be considered a “no-contest,” CIF LA City Section sports information director Dick Dornan told Fox Sports West shortly before the strike began.

At that point, the team would have one fewer game on the schedule and it would be up to the seeding committee to determine placement.