LaVar Ball seeking agent to pair LaMelo with Lonzo and LiAngelo on same NBA team

Whether or not LaVar Ball has a say in the matter, the father Baller appears to be using all the remaining power he has for one last grasp at his wild fantasies.

While his eldest son Lonzo has distanced himself from the family business, going as far as shutting the site down on Saturday night, LaVar still is attempting to control his sons’ futures while keeping them linked together. Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, not only is LaVar claiming to be leading the search for a new agent for Lonzo – a report Lonzo himself refuted – but he’s also searching for an agent who can pair his three sons together on an NBA team.

But there are concerns from respective agents with LaVar’s involvement and where the family stands financially with the failed Big Baller Brand, sources said. In the process of vetting agent candidates during meetings, LaVar is inquiring if the agencies have the power to pair his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — on the same NBA team, sources said.

For a host of largely obvious reasons, this is a terrible idea and terrible look for LaVar. It comes across as the last gasps of a man losing control of his situation. And in reality, that’s exactly what’s happening.

While LaMelo still has an NBA future (for now), his future isn’t as bright as Lonzo’s is or even was at LaMelo’s age. Lonzo was the prized asset that kept the family afloat for many years through Big Baller Brand. In the wake of LaVar’s many missteps in empowering Alan Foster within the family, Lonzo has quickly distanced himself from both Foster and, it seems, LaVar as well.

While LaVar publicly claims one thing, every action and quote from Lonzo paints an entirely different picture. The impracticality of pairing the three brothers in the NBA, even if they were all talented enough to get there, is nearly impossible to overcome. But given the fact LiAngelo is nowhere near NBA-caliber and LaMelo’s stock has only dropped in the last year, it makes an impossible task feel entirely implausible.

For Lonzo’s sake, it always appeared to be the best move to separate himself from his family. Fortunately, it looks like he’s doing it just in the nick of time.