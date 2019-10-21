Lawrence Central four-star recruit D’Andre Davis decides on Louisville

Louisville basketball landed a critical commitment Sunday from four-star wing D’Andre Davis.

Davis, from Indianapolis, is the second player to join Louisville’s 2020 recruiting class, along with JUCO wing Jay Scrubb.

Davis decommitted from Nebraska last weekend and took an official visit to Louisville this weekend, according to 247Sports.com.

A 6-foot-5 crafty scorer, Davis could have a chance to make an immediate impact with the Cardinals next season, with Dwayne Sutton about to begin his final college season and preseason ACC player of the year Jordan Nwora expected to go pro next summer. He announced his decision with a note on Twitter, where he thanked Louisville coach Chris Mack and director of operations Kahil Fennell and the rest of the staff.

Highlight reels of Davis from his time at Indianapolis’ Lawrence Central High School show he can hit from beyond the 3-point line and has the athleticism to score in the paint, with several impressive dunks. Sure, the competition will be just a little bit tougher when he takes the court against ACC opponents, but there’s a reason he’s a consensus top-100 recruit — ESPN has Davis rated as the No. 96 overall 2020 prospect, while 247Sports has him at No. 95.

