Lawsuit: Report of hazing incident done by former Dos Pueblos (Calif.) baseball players

Dos Pueblos High School (Goleta, Calif.) baseball players tricked a teammate into eating a contaminated doughnut on a sponsored spring break trip, KEYT-TV reported that a lawsuit claims.

The doughnut allegedly had “a potentially harmful foreign organic substance from their own bodies,” per KEYT-TV. One of the players took a bite of the doughnut without realizing that it was potentially harmful, the lawsuit indicates.

The lawsuit also alleges that, instead of doing bed checks and making sure players made curfew, the coaches and chaperones on the trip were out drinking.

The plaintiff wants to be financially compensated, according to the April lawsuit, for emotional distress that stem from the incident.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District and members of the baseball team allegedly involved in the incident are listed as defendants.