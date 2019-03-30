Leading Edge (Gilbert Ariz.) athletes persevere through adversity in first track and field season

Leading Edge Academy is a charter school on a busy corner at Ray and Cooper roads.

Surrounded by businesses, there is no room for a track.

But that hasn’t stopped the Arizona Interscholastic Association school from starting a track and field program this year.

Led by head coach Ryan Johnston and his 8-year-old son Braxton, the team walks a mile from Gilbert to Chandler to a community park, where sometimes someone walking a dog makes suggestions on workouts.

“We just hope that running doesn’t cause the dog to chase,” Johnston said.

None of the athletes ran track before.

But there is a stud athlete in the group who already has qualified for the Division IV state championships in early May at Mesa Community College.

Senior Daija Sample, who helped key the school’s first 2A girls state basketball championship in 2018, qualified in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

“I always had a desire to do track,” Sample said. “I thought I’d be good at it. But I don’t know because basketball was my main sport. I thought, I might as well try it.”

It was actually Sample, who kept asking her basketball coach, Erik Gray, to start a track program. Gray is also the school’s athletic director.

“The familiarity with starting and the turns has been something she has learned on the fly, thus we expect her time to improve quite a bit as the season progresses,” Gray said of Sample.

The warm-up is getting to the park to practice.

“I thought about having them actually jog,” said Johnston, who was state champion Gilbert Campo Verde’s sprints coach last year.

Because of a lack of track facilities, LEA doesn’t do the long jump, high jump, pole vault or javelin. There are throwers for the discus and shot who practice twice a week.

Johnston sets up a few hurdles on the grass to jump over. There’s even a little hurdle for his son.