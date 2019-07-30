Lebron James' celebrations at son's game sparks backlash. But should it considering it's AAU?

USA Today Sports

Photo: Adam Pantozzi-NBAE via Getty Images via LeBronWire

Boys Basketball

By July 30, 2019

By:

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny is making a name for himself as an incoming high school freshman, and his AAU team, Strive For Greatness, has been reaching high levels of success.

A couple plays from the Big Time Hoops Tournament in Las Vegas went viral, but they didn’t necessarily grab everyone’s attention because of the plays itself.

In one, Bronny threw down a dunk, and the elder James took some steps out onto the court in celebration.

A different video, which was spread further and sparked reaction from tons of people — some negative, including Jason Whitlock — showed James running onto the floor to celebrate with the player who threw a between-the-legs alley-oop. James lost his shoe in the process and had to spring back to retrieve it.

We’re not here to argue if James’ reaction was over the top or if he’s just being a good father.

(Though you can vote and share your opinion right here if you so choose).

What we are here for is to bring you this Twitter thread of hilarious stories on how lawless AAU basketball can be compared to the traditional youth basketball environment.

It started with this tweet from the man known as Dragonfly Jonez:

So some other people shared their stories.

James might have lost his shoe this weekend, but this Twitter account named TrentonsDad1 recalls going to a game a couple years back — we assume it was to watch a kid named Trenton play — when something crashed to the floor that was harder to clear off.

You don’t want older men on the court? At least James wasn’t signed up to play.

And at least he wasn’t signed up to play TWICE.

The “official just went with it lol.”

Speaking of referees, they know the game is important and that you can’t rush the end. That is, until it takes too long to finish.

For context on this next one: this guy said he volunteered and referees wanted the game clock to be running as much as possible.

And moving over to the coaches:

Again, we’re not here to say if LeBron was over the top or not. We can’t even confirm the authenticity of these claims. It is Twitter, after all.

But as ESPN senior writer Kevin Van Valkenburg tweeted, the “sanctity” of AAU basketball isn’t exactly a real thing.

