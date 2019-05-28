USA Today Sports

LeBron James announces Bronny's arrival on Instagram, threatens haters

Photo: FTW

LeBron James announces Bronny's arrival on Instagram, threatens haters

Boys Basketball

LeBron James announces Bronny's arrival on Instagram, threatens haters

By May 28, 2019

By: |

It’s official: Bronny James is on Instagram. On a related note, anyone trolling Bronny in his comments may need to take out private protection against LeBron and his posse.

On Monday, LeBron announced that his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. had joined Instagram by posting a photo and tagging his son’s new handle, @real_bronny. The post did it’s job, driving attention to Bronny and helping him rapidly top 500,000 followers (he was at 615,000 early Tuesday morning).

It also let LeBron Sr. accomplish something else he felt was important, too: issue an open warning to anyone who dare troll Bronny in the comments.

Here, see for yourself:

As for Bronny himself, he’s issued just a single post since his arrival on the social media network. So far, the LeBron Sr.’s warning against the trolls seems to be keeping them away. For now.

, , , , , , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/lebron-james-announced-bronny-on-instagram-threatens-haters
LeBron James announces Bronny's arrival on Instagram, threatens haters
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.