LeBron James announces Bronny's arrival on Instagram, threatens haters

It’s official: Bronny James is on Instagram. On a related note, anyone trolling Bronny in his comments may need to take out private protection against LeBron and his posse.

On Monday, LeBron announced that his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. had joined Instagram by posting a photo and tagging his son’s new handle, @real_bronny. The post did it’s job, driving attention to Bronny and helping him rapidly top 500,000 followers (he was at 615,000 early Tuesday morning).

It also let LeBron Sr. accomplish something else he felt was important, too: issue an open warning to anyone who dare troll Bronny in the comments.

Here, see for yourself:

As for Bronny himself, he’s issued just a single post since his arrival on the social media network. So far, the LeBron Sr.’s warning against the trolls seems to be keeping them away. For now.