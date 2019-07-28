LeBron James goes nuts over Bronny dunk at Vegas tournament

Bronny James drove to the lane, and his dad celebrated as if it were a Taco Tuesday.

LeBron James, watching his son play in the Big Time Tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend, couldn’t help but take a couple steps away from his baseline seats and onto the court as Bronny threw down a monster slam.

His shirt, reading “SUN,” let everyone know who he was celebrating.

We do have one question, though; what’s with this defensive scheme? It looks like it might be a 3-2 zone, but nobody was guarding the guy up top. Or maybe it was man, with everyone sticking tight to their guy, but nobody realized Bronny was left wide open at the top of the key.

It was easy for him to drive in and throw it down as the help defense was far too late.

Either way, miscommunication all around.

Dwyane Wade, a close friend and former teammate of James’ whose son, Zaire, will be attending Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) with Bronny this coming season, took notice.

He quote-tweeted the video with excitement.

Entering Sunday, the Strive For Greatness 15U team was 5-0 in the tournament.