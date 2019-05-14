LeBron James gave Mike Miller's son Mason a social media shoutout over a massive dunk

As we highlighted recently, Mason Miller is one of the literal and figurative high risers of the spring basketball circuit. Now, young Mason’s fame is going a step further, with none other than LeBron James calling out one remarkable dunk he threw down at a recent tournament.

First, the dunk. Here’s the younger Miller absolutely taking the soul from an opponent in the paint:

And, here’s the one and only LeBron James on the dunk, as only LeBron can:

Yesssir!! More than just shooters in that household @MikeMiller_13!! They forget you was a leaper in your day too, I didn’t. Mason I see you nephew!! Sheesh 🔥🔥🔥😱 https://t.co/rvbPKSTVwn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 14, 2019

Now, this doesn’t mean that Mason Miller is a sure thing yet, but it does mean that now he’s going to be getting plenty more attention, post haste. You know what? After that dunk, he probably deserves it.