LeBron James Jr.: Bronny scores game-tying bucket to get to OT, then wins on 'sudden death' drive to lane

Everyone already knew that LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. was talented. Now we know that he’s capable of stepping up in the biggest moments like Dad, too.

Playing in an AAU tournament called The Warmup with his Blue Chips squad over the weekend, Bronny delivered multiple times in a game against the Blake Griffin-fronted Team Griffin, and showed some extra fight for the sake of it, too. First, he showed that he was there for business, bouncing right back up after a hard foul.

And he wasn’t just bouncing back up, he was chirping back, too:

Cool cool, Bronny is proving he has a bit of bite to his game. Next subject, right? Wrong. The younger James proved he is happy to be the go-to man in the clutch just like Dad by producing a game-tying bucket at the buzzer to force overtime.

He wasn’t done. After TWO more overtimes, the game proceeded to a “sudden death” winner mode, at which point Bronny not only produced a savage, knifing drive to the hoop for the game-winner, he also stole the inbounds pass to set up the bucket.

Look, if you weren’t impressed by Bronny James before, you virtually have to be now. He’s among the most talented, most fiercely competitive young players we’ve seen in memory. And he absolutely is ready for primetime when the game arrives there.

Play down his talent at your own risk. Team Griffin seemed ready for Bronny and that still didn’t stop him.