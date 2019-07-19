LeBron James on what to expect from Bronny at Sierra Canyon: 'a kid that will play for his teammates'

LeBron James has weighed in on what to expect from his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., during his first season of high school basketball at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth (Los Angeles).

The elder LeBron posted a Tweet in response to a Bronny highlight reel posted by MaxPreps which asked whether Bronny would be a, “Star? Starter? Role player?”

LeBron’s answer spoke to Bronny’s team-first mentality, something that has been on display throughout his years in the quasi-public eye on the AAU circuit.

Expect a kid that will play for his teammates. Will work hard, pay his dues and when his number is called he’ll make mistakes like any kid but will be ready and coached very well. Someone who doesn’t care about rankings cause the only thing that matters is his team success. 🙏🏾💯 https://t.co/qfUeZN0pzO — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2019

Perhaps the most important part of the elder LeBron’s assessment there is his acknowledgement that Bronny will, “make mistakes like any kid.” Too often, the scions of the elite are held to higher, unfair standards. Bronny James is unquestionably talented, but he’s also just an incoming freshman, joining a program that will be loaded with talented upperclassmen and has been nothing short of dominant over the prior two seasons.

That being said, would anyone be surprised to see Bronny playing key minutes for Sierra Canyon down the stretch come playoff time? We wouldn’t, and something tells us his father wouldn’t either.