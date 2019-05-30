Report: LeBron James' sons Bronny and Bryce to enroll at Sierra Canyon

LeBron James is going to enroll his sons at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California), according to the Los Angeles Times.

His children, 14-year-old Bronny, 14, and 11-year-old Bryce, attended Crossroads School (Santa Monica, California) this school year.

From LA Times reporter Tania Ganguli, who cited a person “close to the family”:

James and his wife, Savannah, felt that Sierra Canyon would offer a better fit for basketball for their sons.

Sierra Canyon, coached by Andre Chevalier, has a strong track record. Sons of former NBA players Scottie Pippen (Scotty Pippen Jr.) and Kenyon Martin (KJ Martin) attended last year, as did Chosen 25 guard Cassius Stanley. The Trailblazers won the championship.

They are set up nicely for the future. Ranked No. 23 in the Way-Too-Early Preseason Rankings, four-star 2020 forward Terren Frank will lead the team with a young nucleus of star 2022 shooting guard Amari Bailey and incoming freshman Bronny.