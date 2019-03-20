Leesvile leaps to No. 2 in the girls spring soccer Super 25; Parkview remains No. 1

With a 7-0 record, Leesville (Raleigh, N.C.) asserted itself as one of the top soccer teams in the country.

The Pride, who had been unranked at the last rankings release, leapt into the No. 2 spot. They remain behind Parkview (Liburn, Ga.), who went 6-0 since the previous ranking and is now an unbeaten 10-0.

FULL RANKINGS: Girls Super 25 spring soccer

St. Charles-North (Ill.), which had been No. 9, and Broomfield (Colo.), which had been No. 13, saw sizable jumps since the last iteration. They are now No. 5 and 7, respectively, in the rankings.

But the next-highest leap (behind Leesville) was Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.), which moved from No. 21 all the way to No. 11.

Meanwhile, Broken Arrow (Okla.) dropped from No. 2 to No. 12.